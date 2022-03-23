Colin Graves vows to back Yorkshire reforms at EGM and says club must ‘move on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Colin Graves vows to back Yorkshire reforms at EGM and says club must ‘move on’

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 3.35pm
Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has vowed to support reforms at the club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has vowed to support reforms at the club (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has said he will vote to support reforms proposed following the club’s racism crisis at their delayed extraordinary general meeting on March 31.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced last month that it would lift its suspension on the club hosting major matches provided certain conditions were met by that date.

But pressure started to mount following two aborted previous attempts to hold the EGM after vice-chairman Robin Smith declared the new chairmanship of Lord Kamlesh Patel invalid.

Yorkshire were left reeling by Azeem Rafiq’s racism and bullying allegations (PA)

Graves told the BBC: “As a Yorkshire vice-president and member, I have voted to support the changes as outlined by YCCC to its members.

“I really hope that the legal advice taken by the club on these issues is sound and solid.

“The club now needs to move on, and get back to staging international matches and playing cricket at the highest level in England and Wales.”

The conditions stipulated by the ECB include resolving issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club, and amending rules relating to board elections, including the removal of Graves Trust powers.

Yorkshire’s financial position has become increasingly precarious in the wake of the departure of a number of major sponsors following Rafiq’s racism and bullying claims, raising the importance of the reforms being voted through.

