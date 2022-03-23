Kraigg Brathwaite expecting ‘good cricket pitch for the bowlers’ in Grenada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kraigg Brathwaite expecting ‘good cricket pitch for the bowlers’ in Grenada

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 7.47pm
Kraigg Brathwaite is in fine form (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite predicts a more even contest between bat and ball in the third Test shootout against England.

The pitches in Antigua and Barbados have refused to deteriorate, with the hosts batting out fifth day draws on both occasions to tee up a winner-takes-all scenario in Grenada this week.

It is understood the ground staff have been instructed to keep some life in the pitch in a bid to up the entertainment value as the tour reaches its crescendo.

Brathwaite has no qualms about indulging a dogged brand of cricket, having faced a bumper 673 balls at the Kensington Oval on his way to knocks of 160 and 56 not out, but is not expecting a repeat performance.

“It was good to see the pitch with a good layer of grass,” he said after putting the finishing touches to his side’s training session.

“It will offer the bowlers something and normally it tends to get some swing here. It will be a good cricket pitch for the bowlers and if the batters work hard they will get rewards as well.

“We can’t just take it for granted that it will nip around, we have to put in the hard yards and hit the right lines and lengths.”

Asked if he started the game with a psychological edge over the England attack after spending more than 16 hours occupying the crease in Barbados, he said: “It’s a fresh venue, a fresh pitch and I’ll be starting from zero.

“We’ve got five hard days to come out and play with that fighting attitude. England are going to come even stronger in this game, so we’ve got to work as hard.”

