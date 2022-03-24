Ash Barty would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ash Barty would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 3.25am Updated: March 24 2022, 5.55am
Ash Barty has said she would ‘never say never’ about returning to professional tennis following her shock retirement (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Ash Barty has said she would “never say never” about returning to professional tennis following her shock retirement.

In response to a question about the prospect of making a comeback, the Australian said: “Well, you never say never, it’s a long way off.”

Barty also hinted at a role with junior tennis in her home country, saying that “seeing the smiles” of the faces of younger players taking up the sport had reminded her “of why I started playing”.

She said she was looking forward to working with younger players “throughout the communities, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, bringing them the opportunities to play tennis”, adding: “It reminds me of why I started playing.”

When asked if that meant she would have a formal position with junior tennis, Barty smiled and said she had “no details to share as yet.

“That’s just a goal and a dream of mine, to be able to give back to the sport that has given me so much,” she added.

Ashleigh Barty in action
The Australian described winning Wimbledon as her ‘one true dream’ (Adam Davy/PA)

“Obviously young girls and juniors is an area that I’m really interested in. Yeah, down the track I’m hoping I’ll be able to contribute in some way.”

She told reporters she was leaving the circuit because the “timing is right”.

“Timing is everything, I’m a big believer in that. And for me the timing is right,” she said.

One day earlier, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champion said she was retiring from the sport for a second time to “chase other dreams”.

Barty laughed on Thursday when asked if there was any truth to “whispers” those dreams included professional golf, a sport she has expressed her admiration for previously.

“You guys love to whisper, don’t you? No, we’ll wait and see. I’ve got to try and learn how to hit the middle of the club face before I can think of trying to get on the tour,” she replied.

She also expressed her admiration for Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the current world number two who is likely to replace her at the top of the rankings.

“I’m not sure of what the possibilities are (with who becomes number one following her retirement) – I’ve never been one to look at it much,” Barty said.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek hits the ball
Ash Barty said she loved testing herself on the court against Iga Swiatek (Paul Harding/PA)

“I know that if it is Iga, there is no better person. She’s an incredible person, a great tennis player. The way that she’s brought this fresh, fearless energy onto the court has been incredible.

“I loved testing myself against her. I loved playing her. I loved practicing with her and spending time with her team. She’s a brilliant person, and was one of the first to message me, which is really nice.

“I think she thoroughly deserves it. I hope that she can take it and still be her, do it her own way, and really chase what she’s after in her career and her dreams.”

