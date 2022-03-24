Versatile Kyle Walker-Peters hoping to be England’s Philipp Lahm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Versatile Kyle Walker-Peters hoping to be England’s Philipp Lahm

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 6.03am
Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters has been compared to Germany World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm ( Kieran Cleeves/Lynne Cameron/PA)
Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters has been compared to Germany World Cup winning captain Philipp Lahm ( Kieran Cleeves/Lynne Cameron/PA)

Kyle Walker-Peters may have just earned his first England call-up but he is already setting his sights on replicating the international career of World Cup winner Philipp Lahm.

The Southampton full-back was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s England squad as fellow defenders Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out for the upcoming Wembley friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Being able to operate on either flank has been a bonus for both Walker-Peters and Saints this season and could see the 24-year-old emerge as a good option for Southgate to have around the camp.

Germany’s Philipp Lahm lifts the World Cup and celebrates victory with team-mates after the 2014 World Cup final.
Germany's Philipp Lahm lifts the World Cup and celebrates victory with team-mates after the 2014 World Cup final. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lahm, who captained Germany to World Cup glory in 2014 and also collected eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League at Bayern Munich, was equally adept in both full-back positions.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has already seen similarities between the two, saying recently: “Kyle is an unbelievably smart footballer with a super football intelligence. He plays left-back, right-back.

“He reminds me a little bit of Philipp Lahm I must say, because he is so good on the ball, he always has good decisions. He can run and makes nearly no mistakes.”

Speaking at St George’s Park following his call-up, Walker-Peters said such lofty comparisons have to be a target now he is in the England ranks.

“It is always nice to be compared to top, top footballers,” he said.

“Yes, I think that versatility is something I’ve had from when I was young. I’ve played in midfield, left back and right back.

“Hopefully, yes, I can be England’s Philipp Lahm.

“There’s a long way to go until I can do that so I just want to do well this week and see what happens.”

Walker-Peters moved to St Mary’s from boyhood club Tottenham in September 2020, having initially joined on loan at the beginning of the year.

He had made just 24 appearances for Spurs in the two and a half seasons since breaking into the first-team and he believes taking the step to leave for Southampton is now working in his favour.

Asked if he had proved the doubters during his Tottenham days wrong, Walker-Peters added: “Yes, that’s what I want to do.

“I wanted to go to Southampton because I know they believe in me and wanted me to play regularly.

“I proved a few people wrong which is nice. I am focusing on performing for Southampton and to keep on improving.”

