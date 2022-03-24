Fit-again Charles Vernam pushing for Bradford start against Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charles Vernam could start for Bradford when they take on Newport on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger came off the bench to score in the Bantams’ 2-1 loss to Port Vale last weekend after missing nearly two months of action through injury.

Striker Tom Elliott has suffered a setback in training after he tweaked his knee and is ruled out of this weekend’s fixture.

Midfield duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead both missed the Port Vale game and have still not resumed full training.

James Clarke is a doubt for Newport.

The 32-year-old defender was forced off with injury in the Exiles’ 3-2 defeat to Hartlepool last Friday and may not be risked.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott made his return from injury in that game and looks set to feature once again after signing a new deal with the club this week.

Newport will make a call on midfielder Jake Cain as he continues to recover from a rib problem.