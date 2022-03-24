Fit-again Charles Vernam pushing for Bradford start against Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Fit-again Charles Vernam pushing for Bradford start against Newport

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 11.31am
Charles Vernam may be involved against Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charles Vernam may be involved against Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Charles Vernam could start for Bradford when they take on Newport on Saturday.

The 25-year-old winger came off the bench to score in the Bantams’ 2-1 loss to Port Vale last weekend after missing nearly two months of action through injury.

Striker Tom Elliott has suffered a setback in training after he tweaked his knee and is ruled out of this weekend’s fixture.

Midfield duo Elliot Watt and Alex Gilliead both missed the Port Vale game and have still not resumed full training.

James Clarke is a doubt for Newport.

The 32-year-old defender was forced off with injury in the Exiles’ 3-2 defeat to Hartlepool last Friday and may not be risked.

Midfielder Robbie Willmott made his return from injury in that game and looks set to feature once again after signing a new deal with the club this week.

Newport will make a call on midfielder Jake Cain as he continues to recover from a rib problem.

