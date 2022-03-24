Sheffield United sign Croatia international defender Filip Uremovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sheffield United sign Croatia international defender Filip Uremovic

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 2.33pm
Paul Heckingbottom has bolstered his defence (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom has bolstered his defence (Will Matthews/PA)

Sheffield United have signed Croatia international defender Filip Uremovic on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has joined the Blades on a deal until the end of the season after seeing his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan suspended.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club’s website: “Filip is someone our recruitment team know all about, they’ve watched him since he played for Croatia Under-21s, but financially he’s always been out of the club’s reach.

“Unfortunately, because of the terrible situation between Ukraine and Russia, players have had contracts suspended and after someone contacted me about him, we spoke and thankfully he sees this as a great place to come and play in the short-term.”

Uremovic hopes to help the club gain promotion back to the Premier League, and said: “This is a really big club, and it is an honour and privilege to now have an opportunity to play here. I hope we will achieve our goals this season.

“I flew in from Croatia and watched the victory over Barnsley and it was an important three points. It was quite a good performance and we showed we were the better team.

“The atmosphere was really good, and I was happy to see so many people. It was a very quick deal after what happened with me in Russia last week, I got an offer from United, and I am very happy to be here.”

