Accrington without suspended goalkeeper Toby Savin for meeting with Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accrington will be without goalkeeper Toby Savin through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Gillingham.

Savin was shown a straight red card for a professional foul during the 4-0 defeat at Plymouth so must serve a ban, meaning 19-year-old Liam Isherwood is set to deputise for his full debut.

Midfielder Tommy Leigh continues to see out his own suspension after being dismissed for violent conduct against Charlton.

Wingers John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard are stepping up their recovery from hamstring issues, while forward Josh Woods (foot) and Australian defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou (knee) remain unavailable.

Gillingham will have on-loan Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips available again for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Phillips has served out a three-match suspension after being sent off in the defeat to Bolton, his third red card of the campaign, and made a return to action during Monday’s practice game against Southend.

Midfielder Gerald Sithole (hamstring) and forward Mustapha Carayol (illness) continue to be assessed having missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Robbie McKenzie remains out as he recovers from a quad strain suffered in the defeat at Charlton earlier this month.