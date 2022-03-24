Accrington without suspended goalkeeper Toby Savin for meeting with Gillingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Accrington without suspended goalkeeper Toby Savin for meeting with Gillingham

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 2.39pm
Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin was shown a red card in the defeat at Plymouth (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington will be without goalkeeper Toby Savin through suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Gillingham.

Savin was shown a straight red card for a professional foul during the 4-0 defeat at Plymouth so must serve a ban, meaning 19-year-old Liam Isherwood is set to deputise for his full debut.

Midfielder Tommy Leigh continues to see out his own suspension after being dismissed for violent conduct against Charlton.

Wingers John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard are stepping up their recovery from hamstring issues, while forward Josh Woods (foot) and Australian defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou (knee) remain unavailable.

Gillingham will have on-loan Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips available again for the trip to the Wham Stadium.

Phillips has served out a three-match suspension after being sent off in the defeat to Bolton, his third red card of the campaign, and made a return to action during Monday’s practice game against Southend.

Midfielder Gerald Sithole (hamstring) and forward Mustapha Carayol (illness) continue to be assessed having missed last weekend’s goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Robbie McKenzie remains out as he recovers from a quad strain suffered in the defeat at Charlton earlier this month.

