Shrewsbury seek to tame Lincoln without Northern Ireland defender Tom Flanagan

Shrewsbury will be without Tom Flanagan for the visit of Lincoln.

The Shrews have enjoyed thumping wins over Morecambe and at Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham, scoring eight goals along the way and conceding none.

But they will have to make at least one change with Flanagan on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Defender Aaron Pierre is also away with Grenada while midfielder David Davis is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Lincoln’s on-loan duo Lewis Fiorini and Brooke Norton-Cuff are away with their countries.

Midfielder Fiorini is in the Scotland Under-21 squad while right-back Norton-Cuffy is with England’s under-19s.

The Imps are still trying to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan after Josh Griffiths was ruled out for the season.

In the meantime January signing Jordan Wright will keep his place in goal.