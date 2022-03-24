Illness leaves several players doubtful for Scunthorpe as they take on Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Illness leaves several players doubtful for Scunthorpe as they take on Harrogate

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 2.45pm
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill is back after illness (Richard Sellers/PA)
Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill is back after illness (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe have endured an illness outbreak this week to leave a number of players doubtful for their game with Harrogate.

While boss Keith Hill has yet to confirm whether it was Covid he will be in the dugout after missing the 5-1 defeat at Salford last weekend.

Hill has said “one or two” players have missed training, without stating who, with the squad coming in later in the week to avoid any further issues.

Hill could make changes after the heavy defeat which left the Iron 10 points from safety.

Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham is expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The captain suffered two stress fractures to his foot against Bradford and is expected to be out for at least a month.

Brahima Diarra is also not expected to play for Harrogate again this season due to an ankle problem.

The 18-year-old Diarra, on loan from Huddersfield, has returned to his parent club for surgery.

