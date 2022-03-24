International call-up leaves Colchester without Tyreik Wright for Tranmere game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
International call-up leaves Colchester without Tyreik Wright for Tranmere game

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 3.43pm
Tyreik Wright has received a call-up for Republic of Ireland Under-21s (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tyreik Wright has received a call-up for Republic of Ireland Under-21s (Brian Lawless/PA)

Colchester will be without Tyreik Wright for the visit of Tranmere on Saturday.

The 20-year-old winger has been called up for international duty by the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in their upcoming European Championship qualifier with Sweden.

The U’s are also without Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra who are also away on international duty.

Defender Ryan Clampin remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Paul Glatzel will not be available for Tranmere boss Micky Mellon.

The 21-year-old forward had recently returned from injury but suffered a hamstring problem in Rovers’ 3-2 win over Mansfield a fortnight ago and is set to miss the rest of the season.

Midfielder Jay Spearing is continuing his recovery from injury but the weekend’s game may come too soon.

Fellow Midfielder Kieron Morris has also been injured since the Mansfield fixture and remains a doubt with a shoulder issue.

