Blow for Doncaster as hamstring injury rules out Kieran Agard for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Blow for Doncaster as hamstring injury rules out Kieran Agard for rest of season

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.01pm
Kieran Agard has been ruled out for the rest of the season (Jon Buckle/PA)
Kieran Agard has been ruled out for the rest of the season (Jon Buckle/PA)

Doncaster’s preparations for a vital clash with Charlton have been hit with the news that Kieran Agard has been ruled out for the season.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat at Fleetwood and will not be fit for the rest of the campaign as he needs surgery.

He joins Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson in missing the rest of the season, while Jon Taylor has several more weeks to go until he is fit after an ankle injury.

Charlie Seaman has recovered from a knock but Ethan Galbraith is away on international duty.

Charlton could have Jake Forster-Caskey involved.

The midfielder came through 60 minutes of an under-23s game during the week and could make his first appearance of the season after a serious knee injury.

Corey Taylor will be fine after coming off during the 2-0 win over Burton where he scored, with Johnnie Jackson saying he took him off to protect a recent hamstring issue.

Jackson has also said he wants to give game time to Tottenham loanee Nile John, who has yet to feature since his January move.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier