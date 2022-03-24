Joe Root falls for duck as England struggle on first morning in Grenada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Root falls for duck as England struggle on first morning in Grenada

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.19pm Updated: March 24 2022, 4.21pm
Joe Root fell for a duck on the opening morning (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Captain Joe Root fell for a duck as England made a disappointing start to their series decider in the West Indies.

After successive draws on flat tracks in Antigua and Barbados everything was up for grabs in Grenada, but England struggled to 46 for three at lunch.

Alex Lees batted through the session for 26 not out, with Ben Stokes partnering him just before the break.

Home skipper Kraigg Brathwaite made a brave decision by bowling first, hoping to extract the best out of a pitch showing some welcome signs of life.

For almost an hour the contest did not get far beyond stalemate, but the introduction of recalled all-rounder Kyle Mayers kicked open the door.

Bowling at a gentle pace, hovering around the 75mph mark and looking for movement off the seam, he had Zak Crawley caught at cover then landed the big prize of Root with a edge to the keeper.

Mayers is better known for his batting, having scored a double century on debut, but his subtle skills with the ball were the decisive factor in a slow session.

Kyle Mayers, right, made the big breakthrough for the hosts
The Windies turned a promising start into something more substantial when Jayden Seales returned to the attack for a second burst and pinned Dan Lawrence lbw with an attacking, full-length delivery.

England were thankful for the durability of Lees, still looking for a maiden half-century, as he soaked up 80 balls.

He briefly promised to make an even bigger impact, pulling Seales for four through midwicket then guiding him to third man. But he settled into a bunker as the scoring options dried up, closing up one end after Mayers’ double breakthrough.

