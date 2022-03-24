Kayden Jackson a doubt as Ipswich host Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich forward Kayden Jackson remains a doubt for the Sky Bet League One match against in-form Plymouth at Portman Road.

Jackson missed the draw at Oxford last weekend with a hamstring problem which had forced him off during the previous match against Portsmouth.

Macauley Bonne could come in to lead the attack after replacing Joe Pigott during the second half against the U’s as the play-off chasing Tractor Boys extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Midfielder Sam Morsy is pressing for a recall having also come off the bench, along with Sone Aluko, while Lee Evans (knee) and defender George Edmundson (ankle) continue their recovery.

Plymouth head to Suffolk on the back of six straight league wins without conceding a goal, which has lifted them to fourth in the table.

Guinea Bissau forward Panutche Camara is away on international duty, as is Luke Jephcott with Wales Under-21s.

Ryan Broom and Niall Ennis will be hoping for another chance to impress after coming into the starting line-up against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, when 15-year-old striker Freddie Issaka was named on the bench.

Defender Dan Scarr has returned to training following a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since February.