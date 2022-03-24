Kayden Jackson a doubt as Ipswich host Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kayden Jackson a doubt as Ipswich host Plymouth

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.45pm
Ipswich forward Kayden Jackson is managing a hamstring problem (Simon Galloway/PA)
Ipswich forward Kayden Jackson is managing a hamstring problem (Simon Galloway/PA)

Ipswich forward Kayden Jackson remains a doubt for the Sky Bet League One match against in-form Plymouth at Portman Road.

Jackson missed the draw at Oxford last weekend with a hamstring problem which had forced him off during the previous match against Portsmouth.

Macauley Bonne could come in to lead the attack after replacing Joe Pigott during the second half against the U’s as the play-off chasing Tractor Boys extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Midfielder Sam Morsy is pressing for a recall having also come off the bench, along with Sone Aluko, while Lee Evans (knee) and defender George Edmundson (ankle) continue their recovery.

Plymouth head to Suffolk on the back of six straight league wins without conceding a goal, which has lifted them to fourth in the table.

Guinea Bissau forward Panutche Camara is away on international duty, as is Luke Jephcott with Wales Under-21s.

Ryan Broom and Niall Ennis will be hoping for another chance to impress after coming into the starting line-up against Cheltenham on Tuesday night, when 15-year-old striker Freddie Issaka was named on the bench.

Defender Dan Scarr has returned to training following a hamstring injury which has sidelined him since February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier