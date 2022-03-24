AFC Wimbledon missing young trio for Cambridge clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
AFC Wimbledon missing young trio for Cambridge clash

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.53pm
Mark Robinson’s AFC Wimbledon are 21st in the League One table (Nigel French/PA).
Sky Bet League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon will be missing players due to international duty when they host Cambridge.

Forwards Terry Ablade (Finland) and Tomas Kalinauskas (Lithuania) and defender Dan Csoka (Hungary) have all had Under-21 call-ups. The Dons could also be without Ayoub Assal, who has been training with England Under-20s.

Lee Brown has trained this week after sitting out Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Cheltenham following a family health issue, and Luke McCormick remains unavailable due to an ankle problem.

The Cheltenham result was a fourth loss in a row and 19th successive game without victory for 21st-placed Wimbledon, who have since publicly backed manager Mark Robinson.

Cambridge – 12 points above Robinson’s men in 17th place and looking for a first win in six outings – have been assessing Liam O’Neil ahead of the contest at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The midfielder came off during the 1-0 home loss to MK Dons last Saturday with a dead calf.

Shilow Tracey has trained since missing that game, and Jack Iredale is also back in group training after an ankle injury, but this match comes too soon for him.

Greg Taylor (ankle) continues his recovery, while boss Mark Bonner has said Jensen Weir, on loan from Brighton, is now unlikely to return to Cambridge this season because of his knee injury.

