Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.

Football

Jermain Defoe called time on his career.

And tributes poured in.

Top striker, top bloke and someone who gave me some great advice in my early career as well as his number 18 shirt! Happy retirement @IAmJermainDefoe https://t.co/AuqAopjlLG — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 24, 2022

👕 496 appearances⚽️ 162 goals🅰️ 33 assists🏅 1 Player of the Month🏆 1 Goal of the Month Congratulations on a brilliant #PL career, Jermain Defoe! pic.twitter.com/Y5T5NhtmPs https://t.co/Am5sAMqJtM — Premier League (@premierleague) March 24, 2022

5️⃣7️⃣ caps2️⃣0️⃣ goals All the best on your retirement, @IAmJermainDefoe, and congratulations on a fantastic career! 👏 pic.twitter.com/q5tcgB6me4 — England (@England) March 24, 2022

One of the best finishers this country has produced. Enjoy retirement @IAmJermainDefoe 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/rJPJlvOsBr — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) March 24, 2022

Congrats on an amazing career man. All the best in the next chapter. Nuff respect my g 👊🏾 👏🏾 https://t.co/XAGCda0yWz — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) March 24, 2022

Congratulations @IAmJermainDefoe on a great career & what a goalscorer you were! Good luck in the future. I used to love our battles! pic.twitter.com/cpCVLY7Xfv — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 24, 2022

Blow for Bukayo Saka.

I am gutted to withdraw from @england camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative.I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/w4QrIy6IDe — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 24, 2022

Marcus Rashford is releasing his first children’s fiction book.

Excited to reveal the cover of my first children’s fiction book ‘The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond the Fence’, written with Alex False-Koya and illustrated by Marta Kiss. Pre-order for a release on May 26th here: https://t.co/c20D7mc4W6@MacmillanKidsUK pic.twitter.com/AxSPpVLzZS — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 24, 2022

Breakfast Club had a huge impact on my life and I wanted to be able to instil important life values through adventure based in the Breakfast Club space where I learnt a lot about myself and those around me. I can’t wait to see how children react to the mystery of this one ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 24, 2022

Rio Ferdinand was taking in some basketball.

Scenes in LA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4x7DA4sSHb — Dr Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 24, 2022

John Stones caught up with Harry Maguire.

David Beckham was on set.

Sergio Aguero toasted his nomination a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Barcelona remembered their revered former player and manager Johan Cruyff on the sixth anniversary of his death.

Always in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rFawqdDlKV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 24, 2022

Already six years ago today that we had to say goodbye to this wonderful person. You still are a key figure in my life and I am very grateful for everything we have shared in our lives. We will simply never forget you, Johan.#JohanCruyff #CruyffLegacy pic.twitter.com/teN2JmVG8V — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 24, 2022

A successful night for Alex Greenwood and Manchester City.

+3 & Clean sheet 👏🏼Onto the next one 💙 pic.twitter.com/looCBLgSYh — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) March 24, 2022

Cricket

Alex Hartley celebrated a big England win.

Yesssss England!!! Great all round performance 😍😍😍👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Inside 19.3 overs to go ahead of India as well!! Buzzing #CWC22 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 24, 2022

And toasted Katherine Brunt.

A class act. Love the honesty from Katherine here. Today showing and proving why she’s England’s greatest seamer of all time. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zLGEtJABMB — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 24, 2022

Steve Smith is 8,000 not out.

Steven Smith surpasses Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player ever to 8⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ Test runs 👏 Watch #PAKvAUS on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v with a Third Test Pass for only $1.99 USD 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/oYsGsrxCjo pic.twitter.com/EyUuZedd5g — ICC (@ICC) March 24, 2022

Virat Kohli paid tribute to MS Dhoni.

Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. ❤️💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/cz5AWkJV9S — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a new dance.

Josh Warrington gave Luke Ayling the gig.

Golf

Ian Poulter was preaching positivity.