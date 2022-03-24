Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens could keep faith with winning side

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens could name an unchanged team for their League Two clash with Barrow.

Orient have found form with back-to-back wins, most recently a 3-0 success against Harrogate.

George Ray was an unused substitute in that game on his return from a hamstring injury but defender Tom James is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Midfielder Callum Reilly has joined National League side Solihull Moors on an initial one-month loan deal.

Phil Brown will take charge of Barrow for the first time.

The experienced former Hull and Southend boss took the reins on Monday until the end of the season following Mark Cooper’s departure.

Brown has midfielder Tom Beadling available following his one-match ban for his sending off against Scunthorpe.

His place was taken for last weekend’s derby loss to Carlisle by Tom White, who has been troubled by a niggling Achilles problem.