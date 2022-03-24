Steve Clarke: Scotland ‘gutted’ by late penalty decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Steve Clarke: Scotland ‘gutted’ by late penalty decision

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 11.15pm Updated: March 24 2022, 11.35pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke unhappy with Poland penalty (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke unhappy with Poland penalty (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke insists his Scotland players were left gutted at the “very soft” penalty award which gave Poland a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Hampden Park.

The home side took the lead in the 68th minute when Kieran Tierney headed in a free-kick from captain John McGinn for his first international goal and it looked like the Scots were on their way to a seventh straight win.

However, in the third of three added minutes Irish referee Robert Hennessy judged Scotland defender Grant Hanley had fouled Krzysztof Piatek inside the box and the substitute slotted in his spot kick.

Wales got through to meet either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final after beating Austria 2-1 in Cardiff.

Clarke said: “It was a very soft penalty.

“You saw the players on the pitch, they wouldn’t let it go. Of course they are disappointed, we want to win.

“They are out there representing their country, they know they are on a good run, they want to try to make another little bit of history, seven wins in a row would have been fantastic.

“We have another game in Tuesday night in Vienna we want to go there and get back on the winning run again.

“They are disappointed to not win that game and I think we did enough and I thought we deserved to win the game but we move on.”

“It was a good performance, some decent chances in the first half, maybe not so many  in the second. We got ourselves into a lot of good positions.

“They got a soft penalty, John McGinn could have got one before the Polish one which would have made it 2-0 and game over.

“VAR was not involved tonight, it probably would have straightened out both decisions.

“It would have been much better to be sitting here saying  1-0, another clean sheet, seven wins in a row but six wins and a draw keeps the unbeaten run going, keeps the momentum.

“They are disappointed to not win that game and I think we did enough and I thought we deserved to win the game but we move on.”

Wales beat Austria 2-1 to reach the final and Clarke said: “Congratulations to Wales,  we will try to get there to play them in the play-off final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]