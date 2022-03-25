On This Day Hoy in 2010: Sir Chris Hoy wins his 10th world title in Copenhagen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hoy in 2010: Sir Chris Hoy wins his 10th world title in Copenhagen

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 6.01am
Sir Chris Hoy celebrates winning his 10th World Championship gold in Copenhagen on this day in 2010 (Tim Ireland/PA)
Sir Chris Hoy was crowned world champion for a 10th time on this day in 2010 after winning the keirin at the Track World Cycling Championships in Copenhagen.

Hoy, then 34, recovered from a crash in his heat to power to the final and then edged out Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang on the finish line to claim his second medal of the championships.

The Scot, who had already won bronze in the team sprint at the Ballerup Super Arena, was competing at his first major global event since winning three gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Hoy shows off his 10th world championship gold after victory in the keirin at the Ballerup Super Arena in Copenhagen
His keirin triumph in Copenhagen marked a successful comeback from a serious hip injury sustained in a crash the previous year.

It was also his third keirin world title in four years and came eight years after claiming his first rainbow jersey at the same Danish venue.

“It’s fantastic,” Hoy said after his victory in Denmark. “I think it makes it more special to be back here again where I won my first world title eight years ago.

“I would never have predicted then that I’d be back here in eight years’ time, let alone to win a 10th title, so I’m delighted.”

Hoy recovered from a crash in his qualifying round on his way winning the keirin at the World Track Championships in Copenhagen
His challenge had got off to a rocky start when, after one false start in his heat, he was blocked by Malaysia’s Josiah Ng Onn Lam before falling and taking out another rider. The race was stopped and he had to have the cleat on one of his shoes repaired.

“I certainly didn’t enjoy being dumped on my backside in the first round, that was out of order,” he said. “I was annoyed but thankfully I wasn’t hurt and got back on the bike.”

Hoy took his haul of world titles to 11 with another keirin victory in Melbourne in 2012, the same year he also became Britain’s most successful Olympian in terms of gold medals won at the time.

He won the team sprint and keirin at London 2012 to take his overall Olympic gold medal haul to six, surpassing the five won by rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Jason Kenny has since eclipsed Hoy’s Olympic gold medal record, winning his seventh when defending his keirin title at Tokyo 2020.

