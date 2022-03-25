Football rumours: Barcelona join queue for Leeds star Raphinha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Barcelona join queue for Leeds star Raphinha

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 7.27am
Leeds’ Raphinha applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds’ Raphinha applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Heavyweights continue to line up for Leeds winger Raphinha, with Barcelona reportedly the latest club to throw their hat in the ring for the 25-year-old. The Daily Mirror says the Spanish giants have joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Raphinha, who has a reported price tag of £60million.

Manchester City are also monitoring Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, according to The Sun. The 22-year-old has had a stellar season, rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England squad this week, and his form has attracted the attention of City bosses, as well as Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Norwich City v Chelsea – Premier League – Carrow Road
Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Daily Express reports Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta is torn between extending his stay at Stamford Bridge and taking up an offer from Barcelona. The paper says the 32-year-old defender, out of contract at the end of the season, has been offered a two-year deal at the Nou Camp, while Chelsea have the option of extending his contract by a year. Under the Government sanctions imposed on owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea are currently not allowed to offer new deals to members of their squad, but that will change when the club’s new owner is installed.

The Evening Standard says West Ham could make yet another move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, despite having a previous bid of £50m rejected in January.

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Divock Origi in action for Belgium (David Davies/PA)

Divock Origi: The Liverpool striker is in talks with Inter Milan and AC Milan over a potential free transfer in the summer, says 90min.

Antonio Rudiger: Sky Sports says the 29-year-old Chelsea defender has been made an offer by Juventus.

