Crawley can call on Sam Matthews for visit of Rochdale By Press Association March 25 2022, 10.23am Crawley's Sam Matthews (right) could return after being recalled from loan. (Kieran Cleeves/PA) Midfielder Sam Matthews is available for Crawley's visit of Rochdale after being recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot. Defenders Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tony Craig will miss out through injury and Jack Powell will be assessed after being forced off in the 3-1 win over Swindon. Isaac Hutchinson scored and impressed after coming off the bench and could deputise again. Midfielder Jake Hessenthaler could continue to cover in defence in the Sky Bet League Two fixture. James Ball and Tahvon Campbell are struggling after coming off in Rochdale's 1-0 defeat to Mansfield in midweek. Conor Grant and Liam Kelly may deputise, with Alex Newby in line to replace Campbell in attack. Max Taylor has resumed light training after an ankle injury in the win against Northampton last month but remains out. Josh Andrews is available after being sidelined since the start of February with his own ankle issue.