Tottenham’s derby at Arsenal in WSL postponed due to coronavirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Tottenham’s derby at Arsenal in WSL postponed due to coronavirus

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 11.15am
Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham is off (Tess Derry/PA)
Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham is off (Tess Derry/PA)

The north London derby in the Women’s Super League has been postponed due to a “significant” coronavirus outbreak in the Tottenham squad.

Spurs’ request for the game at Arsenal on Saturday to be called off was approved at a Football Association meeting on Friday morning and follows the midweek postponement of their visit to Chelsea.

A Spurs statement read: “Tottenham Hotspur Women can confirm that our Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) fixture, on Saturday 26 March at 2.15pm, has been postponed following an FA meeting this morning (Friday).

“The club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases within the squad.

“The FA took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

“As with our other affected fixture, against Chelsea in the WSL, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available.

“We should like to apologise to everyone at Arsenal and Chelsea and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

“We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times.”

The fixture was due to take place at the Emirates Stadium and had been given top billing during the men’s international break, with the Gunners saying they are “disappointed”.

The game is the second north London derby of the season to be called off due to coronavirus, as Arsenal requested their Premier League clash with Spurs in January to be postponed despite just one confirmed case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier