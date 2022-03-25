Oldham captain Carl Piergianni available to face Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham will have captain Carl Piergianni available for the visit of Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Piergianni missed his side’s last two matches serving a two-match ban for accumulated bookings but is able to return at the weekend.

Junior Luamba is expected to remain sidelined having not played since February 12 with a hamstring injury.

Oldham are currently second bottom in League Two and have lost their last five matches.

Mansfield will assess forward Lucas Akins ahead of the trip to Mansfield.

Akins has not played since March 11 with a hamstring problem but could return on Saturday.

Ollie Clarke sustained a groin injury during his side’s game against Port Vale last week and will also be assessed ahead of the match.

Kellan Gordon, who has not played since October, will continue to miss out with a knee problem.