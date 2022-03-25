Queen’s Park hope Owen Coyle can help secure promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owen Coyle will be involved in Queen’s Park’s promotion push after being confirmed as the club’s new head coach.

The former St Johnstone, Burnley, Bolton and Ross County manager will officially take charge on June 1 but has been given permission by current club Jamshedpur to get started before then.

Coyle recently led Jamshedpur to the Indian Super League Shield at the end of the regular season.

The 55-year-old said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at a wonderful club in the Indian Super League, but it was time for me to come home and I am delighted to be joining an ambitious, progressive club in Queen’s Park.

“The club’s ambitions are really exciting, and the structure being put into place was enormously appealing to me.

“We have some terrific talent at the club, and we will be looking to attract and develop more, so the challenge for me is one I look forward to.”

The cinch League 1 club have been looking for a new head coach since sacking Laurie Ellis and assistant Grant Murray on December 31. Peter Grant Jnr and Gardner Spiers have been training the team since then, with director of football Marijn Beuker overseeing matters.

The Spiders have only won three out of 12 matches since but sit in the play-off positions in fourth, three points ahead of Falkirk.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “First of all, we’d like to thank Jamshedpur for the generous way they have behaved throughout our talks.

“With their agreement, and although he doesn’t officially start till June 1, Owen will be able to help us prepare our teams for the final few games of the season.

“We are excited to have secured a head coach of Owen’s experience and expertise.

“He has grown up in the Scottish game, as both player and coach, but has also added considerable international experience and brings all that wealth of knowledge to our club as we continue our journey to building a unique club that makes fans proud on and off the pitch.”