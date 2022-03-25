West Ham donate to nine animal charities after Kurt Zouma’s fine for kicking cat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

West Ham donate to nine animal charities after Kurt Zouma’s fine for kicking cat

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.33pm Updated: March 25 2022, 1.09pm
Kurt Zouma faced a public outcry for kicking his cat (Adam Davy/PA)
Kurt Zouma faced a public outcry for kicking his cat (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham have made donations to nine animal welfare charities following the club fine handed out to Kurt Zouma for kicking his pet cat.

France defender Zouma faced a public outcry and was subsequently charged by the RSPCA after footage emerged last month of him kicking and slapping the cat.

Zouma’s two cats were confiscated by the RSPCA while West Ham fined the 27-year-old the maximum two weeks’ wages, believed to be around £250,000.

Zouma and the club also lost sponsorship deals following the appalling incident, while the player has been jeered by opposition fans ever since.

But the Hammers have now confirmed that “significant payments” have been made to nine animal charities at home and abroad.

Liverpool v West Ham United – Premier League – Anfield
Liverpool fans taunted Zouma with an inflatable cat (Peter Byrne/PA)

The club said: “West Ham United is pleased to confirm that financial donations have been made to a number of animal welfare charities following the club fine handed to Kurt Zouma.

“A total of nine organisations, supporting the care and wellbeing of animals both in the United Kingdom and internationally, have been identified to receive significant payments which will go towards supporting the fantastic work they do.”

The charities include Cats Protection, the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals and the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which is currently providing support to animal shelters operating in war-torn Ukraine.

The club added: “West Ham United would like to thank everyone who contacted the club to propose animal welfare charities and good causes, along with our supporters who have been involved in the process of identifying those who have received financial support, ensuring that a huge positive has come from something negative.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]