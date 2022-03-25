Wednesday without Windass for Cheltenham contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Wednesday without Windass for Cheltenham contest

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.53pm
Josh Windass, centre, has scored four goals in seven League One outings this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Josh Windass, centre, has scored four goals in seven League One outings this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday will be without forwards Josh Windass and Saido Berahino for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Cheltenham.

Windass looked set to return against the Robins following almost two months on the sidelines but has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring issue which forced him off during the Owls’ 2-0 win over Morecambe on February 1.

Berahino is unavailable as he is on international duty with Burundi but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is in contention as he will join Northern Ireland’s squad after the game.

Midfielder Olamide Shodipo (hamstring) may be involved for the first time since December 11 but Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson, Dennis Adeniran and Tyreece John-Jules stay sidelined.

Cheltenham pair Ben Williams and Dan Nlundulu will miss the trip to Hillsborough due to hamstring injuries.

Left-back Williams is due to be unavailable for at least four weeks, while Southampton loanee Nlundulu has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

January signing Charlie Brown has returned to training following injury but is not yet ready for his Robins debut.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman is hoping to be involved once again after making his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a second-half substitute in the midweek loss at Plymouth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier