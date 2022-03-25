Wednesday without Windass for Cheltenham contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday will be without forwards Josh Windass and Saido Berahino for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One game with Cheltenham.

Windass looked set to return against the Robins following almost two months on the sidelines but has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring issue which forced him off during the Owls’ 2-0 win over Morecambe on February 1.

Berahino is unavailable as he is on international duty with Burundi but goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is in contention as he will join Northern Ireland’s squad after the game.

Midfielder Olamide Shodipo (hamstring) may be involved for the first time since December 11 but Liam Palmer, Lewis Gibson, Dennis Adeniran and Tyreece John-Jules stay sidelined.

Cheltenham pair Ben Williams and Dan Nlundulu will miss the trip to Hillsborough due to hamstring injuries.

Left-back Williams is due to be unavailable for at least four weeks, while Southampton loanee Nlundulu has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

January signing Charlie Brown has returned to training following injury but is not yet ready for his Robins debut.

Midfielder Ellis Chapman is hoping to be involved once again after making his return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines as a second-half substitute in the midweek loss at Plymouth.