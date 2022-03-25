Lewis Hamilton remains uncomfortable as F1 season lands in Saudi Arabia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Lewis Hamilton remains uncomfortable as F1 season lands in Saudi Arabia

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 1.27pm
Lewis Hamilton speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Lewis Hamilton speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated his stance that he feels uncomfortable racing in Saudi Arabia.

Formula One is back in Jeddah this weekend for the second round of the new campaign following the country’s debut appearance in December.

Speaking ahead of last year’s race, seven-time world champion Hamilton said: “Do I feel comfortable here? I wouldn’t say I do.”

On Friday, human rights’ group, Reprieve, said a further 16 people have been killed since the mass execution of 81 men on March 12.

The United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights, claimed more than half of the 81 were killed for taking part in pro-democracy protests.

“My position is still the same as last year”, said Hamilton, 37. “It is obviously mind-blowing to hear the stories.

“I have heard there is a letter that has been sent to me from a 14-year-old who is on death row here. At 14, you don’t know what the hell you are doing in life.

“We don’t decide where we go to race in Formula One, but while it is not necessarily our responsibility, we are duty-bound to try and do what we can.

“It is important we try to educate ourselves, and with a little bit of difference, we can try to make sure we are doing something.

“But ultimately, it is the responsibility of those who are in power to really make the changes and we are not really seeing enough. We need to see more.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has become the grid’s leading voice in tackling awareness on major issues facing society.

Asked here if he was willing to sit down with the Saudi authorities, he added: “It shouldn’t be our responsibility to have to do that. But it is obviously a very complex situation.

“I am always open to having a discussion, to learning more and trying to understand exactly why things are happening and why they are not changing. It is 2022, and it is easy to make changes.”

F1 has agreed a 15-year deal to race in Saudi Arabia, with the venue set to move from Jeddah to a purpose-built venue in Qiddiya, 25 miles outside of capital Riyadh, in the coming seasons.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports: “When we hear this kind of news [about the executions], it is quite alarming.

“But I’m a true believer in the fact that sport has to make sure that human rights is at the centre of our agenda, together with the country where we are going.

“If I take a step back, last year we saw a lot of women, and a lot of young people attending the race live. That is the right direction to take.

“The fact that we’re going to be in Saudi Arabia, provides the intensity of the spotlight around a subject that maybe without us would have a different place in the news.”

