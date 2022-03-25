Timothee Dieng a doubt for Exeter’s clash with Stevenage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Timothee Dieng is touch-and-go for Exeter this weekend as they welcome Stevenage to St James Park for their Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Dieng was forced off late on in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham because of a hamstring complaint, which sidelined him for the goalless draw at Port Vale in midweek, and he is once again a doubt.

The Grecians are still reeling from the news fellow midfielder Kyle Taylor is out for the rest of the season – and in all likelihood the remainder of 2022 – because of a serious knee injury.

Nigel Atangana also misses out as he serves the second game of a three-match suspension but Exeter are hopeful over Pierce Sweeney, who was absent at Vale due to illness.

Steve Evans will take charge of Stevenage for the first time following last week’s departure of Paul Tisdale.

Evans was supposed to be in the hotseat last weekend at Mansfield but a Covid-19 outbreak, plus injuries to eight senior players, led to a postponement as Stevenage said they had just 12 available players.

Evans revealed the club are now through the worst of the outbreak, with only a couple of players remaining sidelined due to illness.

Joint-top goalscorer Luke Norris is an injury doubt while defender Michael Bostwick is still sidelined.