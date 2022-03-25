Charles Leclerc tops first practice in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles Leclerc tops first practice in Saudi Arabia as Lewis Hamilton struggles

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.31pm
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in first practice (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Charles Leclerc continued where he left off in Bahrain by posting the fastest time in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Five days after winning Formula One’s season opener, Leclerc was back on track and back at the top of the time charts.

Leclerc pipped world champion Max Verstappen by 0.116 seconds, with Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas third. Lewis Hamilton was only ninth in his Mercedes.

Jeddah, 870 miles south west of Bahrain, will play host to the second round of the new campaign.

The sport was last here only in December for the penultimate round of Hamilton’s titanic championship duel with Verstappen.

Hamilton came up trumps that day to take the title race to the wire. But the seven-time world champion, who took advantage of the retirement of Verstappen and the Dutchman’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez a week ago to finish third, was again off the pace here.

The British driver was 1.592 seconds behind as his Mercedes team fight to get on top of the new regulations.

In the closing stages, Hamilton also clipped the wall at the opening bend of the sport’s fastest street circuit, but he escaped without major damage. Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell finished 15th, two seconds back.

Leclerc led team-mate Carlos Sainz home in Bahrain as Ferrari started the season in the best possible fashion. And the Italians look to have the machine to beat, with Sainz fourth in the other scarlet car.

The first running of the weekend was suspended for nine minutes when Lando Norris clipped the wall at Turn 1.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris clipped a wall early on (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Norris’ McLaren was largely undamaged in the accident, but the polystyrene hoarding littered the track, and the red flag was deployed as the marshals swept up the mess.

Norris finished 13th, while Kevin Magnussen, who impressed to take fifth last Sunday, failed to set a lap following a hydraulic issue.

The concluding action of the day starts at 8pm (5pm UK time).

