Worcester’s Premiership match at Gloucester cancelled five hours before kick-off

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.33pm
Worcester Warriors have been forced to cancel their match at Gloucester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Friday’s Gallagher Premiership match between Gloucester and Worcester has been cancelled five hours before it was due to start with the latter club unable to name six front row forward options.

Visiting Worcester insist they are missing 36 players due to a mixture of injury, illness and coronavirus issues, with the fitness of Murray McCallum the key factor in the match being called off.

Hosts Gloucester say they are “extremely disappointed” at the decision and an independent panel will now decide the points allocation with Premiership Rugby confirming the fixture would not be replayed.

“We apologise to Gloucester, supporters of both clubs and BT Sport for the inconvenience this will inevitably cause but exceptional circumstances have conspired against us,” a Worcester statement read.

The Warriors announced a squad for the fixture on Thursday but Scotland international McCallum, who was named as a replacement, failed a fitness test on Friday which meant the away side were left with only three props and therefore lacked a sufficient amount of six front row forward options.

A Worcester statement continued: “Warriors regret that tonight’s Gallagher Premiership match against Gloucester Rugby at Kingsholm has been cancelled.

“COVID-19 cases, illness and injuries mean that, despite every attempt to fulfil the fixture, we are unable to name a team with sufficient front row forwards to comply with the competition regulations.

“We currently have 36 players unavailable due to injury, illness or COVID-19, leaving us with only 18 fully fit players, of whom just three are prop forwards.

“When the side to face Gloucester was announced on Thursday we named the only four fit props in the club at that stage. The availability of Murray McCallum, who was named as replacement tighthead, was subject to him passing a fitness test on Friday morning. Unfortunately, Murray failed that fitness test.”

It meant Worcester could not comply with Premiership Rugby regulations 3.4 (a) and (b) – naming eight replacements and having six front row forward options.

“Gloucester Rugby is extremely disappointed to confirm that tonight’s fixture against Worcester Warriors has been cancelled, following a forfeit by the opposition,” a statement from the Cherry and Whites read.

“Gloucester Rugby would like to extend its deepest apologies to our supporters. While this is not a matter which the club were able to influence despite best efforts, we recognise the significant disruption this causes for both sets of supporters, players and staff.”

The cancellation was confirmed by Premiership Rugby at 2.44pm.

