Jamie Proctor set to keep Port Vale place against Sutton

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 3.49pm
Jamie Proctor could start again for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jamie Proctor could start again for Port Vale (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jamie Proctor could start again for Port Vale as they prepare to face Sutton.

Proctor and fellow forward James Wilson were both substituted off against Exeter in midweek, but assistant coach Andy Crosby confirmed both were “fine”.

The Valiants were unchanged against the Grecians, and Crosby could stick with the same squad after a number of players remain sidelined with injury.

Vale’s injury list includes Tom Conlon (Achilles), James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage) and Dan Jones (hamstring).

Ricky Korboa could keep his spot in the starting line-up for Sutton.

The winger started against Oldham in midweek and scored twice as the U’s won 3-1.

Manager Matt Gray is still without some injured players including Joe Kizzi and Craig Eastmond.

Will Randall is still doubtful having missed the last two games but Harry Beautyman could get more minutes after coming off the bench against the Latics.

