Gareth Bale reflects and Michael Owen impressed – Friday's sporting social By Press Association March 25 2022, 6.29pm Gareth Bale and Michael Owen (PA) Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 25. Football Gareth Bale recalled a memorable night. Special night! Let's goooo 🔥🏴 pic.twitter.com/Qb8xV826yT— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) March 25, 2022 Michael Owen was impressed by the Wales captain's exploits. That free kick from @GarethBale11 last night was one on the best I've ever seen. Literally couldn't get it any closer to the top corner with loads of pace and dip. His second goal wasn't bad either….👏🏻👏🏻— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) March 25, 2022 Raheem Sterling enjoyed being back with England. We back @England ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Gs5j20cTB3— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) March 25, 2022 Meanwhile, Real Madrid focused on the exploits of a couple of their other international players. 🟡🟢 FIRST BRAZIL GOAL! ☝️ 🇧🇷 4-0 🇨🇱#WCQ pic.twitter.com/wuqnaVCstj— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 25, 2022 💪 @fedeevalverde 💪🇺🇾 Uruguay 1-0 Peru 🇵🇪#WCQ pic.twitter.com/HurXp6fBHx— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 25, 2022 On a weekend without Premier League action, Manchester City recalled a satisfying day eight years ago. A derby day demolition! 💥💙#ManCity | #OnThisDay 2014 pic.twitter.com/4tMu1ee2jk— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 25, 2022 And Matty Cash looked forward to next week's international action. Trudny mecz ostatniej nocy, ale będziemy gotowi na wtorek! ❤️🇵🇱. Tough game last night! But we will be ready for tuesday! ❤️🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/9gQHC7NNFL— Matty Cash (@mattycash622) March 25, 2022 And Marcus Rashford celebrated Jadon Sancho's birthday with him. Happy birthday brother @Sanchooo10 https://t.co/BqvYICBie2 pic.twitter.com/QvaGdGN1rH— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 25, 2022 Motor racing Aston Martin looked forward despite Sebastian Vettel's bad news. #SaudiArabianGP Update:@HulkHulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside @lance_stroll.Despite lack of mileage in the #AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the #AustralianGP. pic.twitter.com/SgiSYwxZY2— Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 25, 2022 While "super sub" Nico Hulkenberg looked forward to returning to the action. life as a super sub.. 😉another weekend. another drive.#SaudiArabianGP✍🏼 @EstagiariodaF1 pic.twitter.com/ezBJ4Gwkzy— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) March 25, 2022