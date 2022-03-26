On This Day in 2008: A milestone moment in Paris for David Beckham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On This Day in 2008: A milestone moment in Paris for David Beckham

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 6.01am
David Beckham with a gold cap after reaching 100 appearances for England (Owen Humphreys/PA)
David Beckham brought up his hundredth England cap on this day in 2008 in an international friendly away to France.

He was unable to mark the occasion in Paris with a victory after Franck Ribery scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 32nd-minute in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Beckham, who wore golden boots at Stade de France, lasted just over an hour before boss Fabio Capello replaced him with David Bentley.

An LA Galaxy player at the time, the midfielder became only the fifth footballer to represent the country on more than 100 occasions and followed in the footsteps of Billy Wright, Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Peter Shilton.

Doubts were raised over whether he would reach three figures for England after then-national team manager Capello left him out of his first international squad in 2007 but Beckham would eventually make it up to 115 appearances.

On his milestone cap, he told reporters: “I am very proud of this 100th cap, it does not happen to everybody. It was amazing. It was special to win it here, where (Zinedine) Zidane played, and I have also got a house in France.

“The most important thing was to prove my fitness (after a knee injury) and I thought I did. I felt very fresh, a lot fresher than I thought I would be. Tonight I enjoyed myself, that’s the biggest thing.”

He would go on to captain the side in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago months later while before a clash with the United States at Wembley a presentation to acknowledge the achievement of the former Manchester United ace occurred, with Charlton handing over an honorary gold cap.

Beckham would draw level with Moore’s tally of 108 caps and eventually surpass it during a friendly with Slovakia, where he assisted a goal for Wayne Rooney.

However, it would not be a fairytale ending for one of England’s greatest ever players – with no further appearance at a major tournament.

A ruptured Achilles tendon injury in March, 2010 saw Beckham ruled out of the World Cup in Germany that summer and he would never play for his country again with Capello looking to the future after another disappointing campaign.

Club success would continue and Beckham played for LA Galaxy until 2012, winning back-to-back MLS Cups, before a short stint at Paris St Germain in 2013 where he retired after helping them to the Ligue 1 title.

