F1 drivers ‘still concerned’ despite decision for Saudi Arabia GP to go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

F1 drivers ‘still concerned’ despite decision for Saudi Arabia GP to go ahead

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 1.25pm
The attack took place just 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit (Hassan Ammar/AP)
The attack took place just 12 miles from the Jeddah circuit (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has admitted Formula One drivers are not 100 per cent happy about taking part in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The drivers staged a four-hour crisis meeting which lasted until 2.30am local time on Saturday morning, following a missile strike on an oil refinery just 12 miles to the east of the Jeddah Circuit.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack on the Aramco facility in Jeddah.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said it is the
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said it is the “right choice” to continue with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

It is understood a number of the 20-strong grid, including Britain’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, wanted to boycott Sunday’s race.

But F1 and its governing body, the FIA, issued a statement on Saturday morning declaring the second round of the new campaign will go ahead following “detailed assurances” from Saudi officials that the “event is secure”.

“I don’t think we said they are 100 per cent happy and fully relaxed,” said Binotto.

“Certainly they are still concerned but they have listened to the assurances we gave them and they understand the importance to stay here, and try to race because that is the best choice we can make. Leaving the country would not have been the right choice.

A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jeddah
A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jeddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)

“There is no doubt that all of us were concerned because it is not a normal situation for something like this to happen so close to the circuit.

“But we have had assurances from F1, the Saudi government, and the security agencies that everything is safe, and that needed to be explained to the drivers.

“It was important for them to meet, discuss and raise their voice. They are the stars of the sport and it is important they are listened to.

“And while negative comments are not great, the fact they met and had the opportunity to argue and listen and to get assurance was an important and a positive one.”

Lewis Hamilton addresses the media ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton addresses the media ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The sport is facing accusations of coercing the drivers to race following the missile strike which took place during opening practice on Friday evening.

Black smoke could be seen from the circuit and the blaze continued to rage on Saturday.

A statement from the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association read: “Yesterday was a difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers.

“Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns.

“Consequently we went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport.

“A large variety of opinions were shared and debated and, having listened not only to the Formula One powers but also to the Saudi government ministers who explained how security measures were being elevated to the maximum, the outcome was a resolution that we would practice and qualify today and race tomorrow.

“We therefore hope that the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be remembered as a good race rather than for the incident that took place yesterday.”

F1 is making only its second appearance in Saudi Arabia. The country is thought to pay in the region of £50million-a-year to stage the race – one of the most lucrative in the sport’s history.

A statement released ahead of qualifying on Saturday read: “Formula One and the FIA can confirm that following discussions with all the teams and drivers, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled.

“Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure.

“It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier