Josh Da Silva punishes lifeless England as West Indies claim significant lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Josh Da Silva punishes lifeless England as West Indies claim significant lead

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 4.57pm Updated: March 26 2022, 4.59pm
Joshua Da Silva made a brilliant maiden Test century (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Joshua Da Silva made a brilliant maiden Test century (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Josh Da Silva made a brilliant unbeaten century as England endured a miserable morning session on day three of the series decider against the West Indies.

Da Silva finished exactly 100 not out as the hosts punished a weary opposition in Grenada, finally dismissed on the stroke of lunch for 297.

That was enough to establish an ominous lead of 93, a truly remarkable comeback given Da Silva had arrived at the crease with his side reeling at 95 for six on the second afternoon.

The Trinidadian’s maiden Test century will live long in the memory, occupying the crease for almost six hours, soaking up 257 balls as he shepherded the tail and ending with a showman’s timing.

He had barely allowed himself any indulgences for most of his stay, but with the clock ticking down and the interval imminent he picked his moment with aplomb.

With 92 to his name, he threaded Craig Overton for two to third man, then biffed him for successive boundaries down the ground with a previously unseen swagger.

The 23-year-old, who had received a nasty blow to the hand early in the day, threw both arms towards the sky before the second stroke had even reached the ropes as he took in an unforgettable personal milestone and what could be a match-winning effort.

England will have plenty of scope for self-recrimination, though. They removed Kemar Roach early on through Saqib Mahmood and should have ended the innings on 245 when the Lancastrian had last man Jayden Seales trapped in front on nought.

England looked short of ideas and energy
England looked short of ideas and energy (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

His lbw appeal was wrongly waved away but it was England’s lack of reviews that really cost them, having previously burned their allocation on some wayward shouts.

Da Silva’s work with the lower order was textbook, following up stands of 49 and 68 with Alzarri Joseph and Roach with 52 alongside last man Seales. Without his sense of diligence and direction, England would probably be in control of the game by now.

He richly deserved to finish not out and did so after a bizarre reprieve. Given out caught behind to the very next ball after his century, he made a half-hearted review and had already made his way to the pavilion before replays showed he had not nicked it.

A world weary England reluctantly dragged themselves back onto the field after a dispiriting session, with captain Joe Root sparing them any further dramas when he removed Seales with a sharp caught and bowled.

England’s specialist bowlers had looked tired, leggy and thoroughly devoid of inspiration as they allowed the lead to swell from its manageable overnight position of 28 to something much more formidable.

Neither Chris Woakes nor Overton burnished their ailing reputations, while spinner Jack Leach was wholly innocuous.

Overton also appeared to let himself down after Da Silva’s unexpected second life, hurling the ball at him in a theoretical run out attempt and turning his back rather than apologising.

A handshake was offered, and accepted, at the end of the innings but it was a moment of frustration that did not reflect well.

Root’s captaincy also faltered, with far too much passivity when Da Silva was at the crease and no real spark as the energy levels around the field fell perilously close to zero.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]