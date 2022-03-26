Harrogate end winless run with comfortable victory over bottom side Scunthorpe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate ended a run of seven games without a victory in Sky Bet League Two with a comfortable 3-0 success at bottom club Scunthorpe.

George Thompson curled the Sulphurites in front directly from a corner midway through the first half, before Jack Diamond and Will Smith wrapped things up for the visitors after the break

Although Alex Pattison was a whisker away from giving Town the lead inside the opening 40 seconds, Scunthorpe were the better side up until falling behind.

But despite some neat and tidy build-up play they lacked a cutting edge, with Tyrese Sinclair and Joe Nuttall both wasting good opportunities when denied by keeper Mark Oxley after being put through on goal.

Thompson’s corner, which flew over several bodies inside the six-yard and into the far side of the net, gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute, and they should have doubled their advantage a minute before the break when Diamond missed the target when it seemed easier to score.

The midfielder made amends though just after the hour mark, beating his man before firing home a left-foot finish from inside the penalty area.

After play had been held up briefly following the entry of a couple of disgruntled Scunthorpe fans to the perimeter of the pitch, Harrogate – who put six past the Iron when they met earlier in the season – added a third in the 81st minute, Smith heading home from a corner to add gloss to the scoreline.