Sam Morsy goal gives Ipswich victory over Plymouth

Sam Morsy’s goal from inside the six-yard box was enough to earn Ipswich a 1-0 win over Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

Morsy’s sidefooted effort, the first goal conceded by fourth-placed Argyle in seven games, leaves Town five points off the top six.

A snapshot by Sone Aluko fizzed into the side-netting and Wes Burns’ driven cross nearly fell at the feet of an Ipswich forward while a pass into the Argyle penalty area by Aluko almost found Morsy.

Another whipped cross from the right by Janoi Donacien just evaded a Town player and Burns’ header was straight at Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

At the other end Town keeper Christian Walton displayed his dribbling skills to outsmart Argyle striker Ryan Hardie but his pass almost fell to a Plymouth player.

Town pressure eventually told in the 37th minute when Morsy netted, following a pinpoint cross from James Norwood.

In the closing minutes Burns should have sewn the game up for Ipswich but his fierce shot went just wide.