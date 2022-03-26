Junior Tchamadeu leaves to late to earn victory for Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior Tchamadeu’s dramatic stoppage-time winner secured Colchester a vital victory 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Tranmere.

Substitute Tchamadeu slammed home from the edge of the area after Alan Judge had hooked Tom Eastman’s pass into his path in the fifth minute of time added on.

Colchester went close in the 14th minute when Luke Hannant burst into the area and lifted a shot past Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy but just wide of the far post.

And the hosts felt they should have had a penalty when Cameron Coxe tumbled under Calum MacDonald’s challenge but referee Carl Brook instead awarded the hosts a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Tranmere finished the first half strongly and Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George parried Elliott Nevitt’s fierce shot.

George then made a low save to deny Kane Hemmings who had burst onto Peter Clarke’s free-kick in the area.

George pulled off a fantastic diving save to his left to push Nevitt’s effort away for a corner after the break before Tchamadeu won it.