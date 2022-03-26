Late Wealdstone goal ensures Bromley’s poor form continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley remained five points off the National League play-off spots after their poor form continued with a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone.

Byron Webster’s effort was cancelled out late on by Josh Umerah to leave the Ravens winless in eight league games.

Bromley almost went ahead in the 21st minute when Corey Whitely smashed an effort against the crossbar from distance.

Webster then had a header cleared off the line, James Alabi saw a shot saved and Michael Cheek missed a one-on-one as the Ravens pushed hard for the breakthrough.

After Aaron Henry hit the crossbar for Wealdstone, Bromley went ahead in the 73rd minute when Webster headed in a long throw from Chris Bush.

Goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, who almost scored from a goal-kick, made two big saves in quick succession but could not deny Wealdstone any longer in the 89th minute.

Umerah converted for the equaliser before Nikola Tavares hit the post as the hosts almost stole a winner.