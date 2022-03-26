Stockport move 11 points clear at top of the table with victory at Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport moved 11 points clear at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win at Eastleigh – their 10th successive victory.

Paddy Madden saw two quickfire efforts saved by Joe McDonnell as Stockport made a bright start.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium for the remainder of the first half, but the Hatters went in front five minutes after the break when Myles Hippolyte volleyed in his first league goal for the club.

A stunning strike from Antoni Sarcevic crashed back off the crossbar as Stockport looked to add a quick second, while at the other end Danny Whitehall bundled an effort wide.

Madden fired wide, Scott Quigley headed over and then found the side-netting with another effort.

But Stockport did make the game safe with six minutes left when Liam Hogan thumped in a header from a Sarcevic corner.