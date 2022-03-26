Arbroath lose ground in Championship title race after draw with Raith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath lose ground in Championship title race after draw with Raith

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.17pm
Arbroath fought back to draw at Gayfield Park (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Arbroath lost ground in the race to top the cinch Championship despite fighting back from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Raith Rovers.

Jack Hamilton opened the scoring with only a minute on the clock, converting after a Nicky Low corner was sent back into the box by Thomas O’Brien.

Raith were level after half an hour when Matej Poplatnik slotted past the advancing Calum Antell.

And they had the lead four minutes into the second half, as Poplatnik’s pass teed up Aidan Connolly to score unmarked at the back post.

Ethon Varian then put daylight between the sides in the 65th minute, but Arbroath hit back almost instantly through Dale Hilson and Michael McKenna restored parity in the 70th minute.

The result leaves Arbroath four points adrift of leaders Kilmarnock, while Raith are two points outside the play-off positions.

