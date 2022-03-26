Arbroath lose ground in Championship title race after draw with Raith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath lost ground in the race to top the cinch Championship despite fighting back from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 home draw against Raith Rovers.

Jack Hamilton opened the scoring with only a minute on the clock, converting after a Nicky Low corner was sent back into the box by Thomas O’Brien.

Raith were level after half an hour when Matej Poplatnik slotted past the advancing Calum Antell.

And they had the lead four minutes into the second half, as Poplatnik’s pass teed up Aidan Connolly to score unmarked at the back post.

Ethon Varian then put daylight between the sides in the 65th minute, but Arbroath hit back almost instantly through Dale Hilson and Michael McKenna restored parity in the 70th minute.

The result leaves Arbroath four points adrift of leaders Kilmarnock, while Raith are two points outside the play-off positions.