Bradford end run of five straight home defeats with Newport draw

Bradford ended their dismal run of five consecutive home defeats as they gained their first home point under new manager Mark Hughes with a 0-0 draw against promotion chasing Newport at Valley Parade.

They had lost their three previous home matches since Hughes took over as manager a month ago and have won only once in 15 home games and only four in all.

The first half featured constructive approach from both sides, but there was little cutting edge as Bradford and Newport both struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Newport’s best effort came in the 35th minute when Robbie Willmott tried a half volley from 25 yards which Alex Bass saved at the second attempt.

Bradford created their best chance three minutes later when Andy Cook flicked the ball into the path of Jamie Walker who found room for a shot before forcing Joe Day to make a diving save.

There was a lively start to the second half as both sides came close to scoring. Bass did well to turn away Cameron Norman’s shot in the 47th minute and when play switched straight to the other end Day saved Callum Cooke’s effort.

Bradford spurned a great chance to break the deadlock in the 57th minute when Jamie Walker was played in on goal but Day manged to save his fiercely struck shot.

Dion Pereira created another chance for the home in the 61st minute a minute after coming on as substitute when he cut the ball back for Cook, but the striker turned his shot over the bar.

Alex Gilliead went close with a header before Newport almost snatched a winner in stoppage time, Matty Foulds making a timely clearance from a corner and leading scorer Dom Telford just failed to connect with a low cross.