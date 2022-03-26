Bradford end run of five straight home defeats with Newport draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Bradford end run of five straight home defeats with Newport draw

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.23pm
Mark Hughes (PA)
Mark Hughes (PA)

Bradford ended their dismal run of five consecutive home defeats as they gained their first home point under new manager Mark Hughes with a 0-0 draw against promotion chasing Newport at Valley Parade.

They had lost their three previous home matches since Hughes took over as manager a month ago and have won only once in 15 home games and only four in all.

The first half featured constructive approach from both sides, but there was little cutting edge as Bradford and Newport both struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Newport’s best effort came in the 35th minute when Robbie Willmott tried  a half volley from 25 yards which Alex Bass saved at the second attempt.

Bradford created their best chance three minutes later when Andy Cook flicked the ball into the path of Jamie Walker who found room for a shot before forcing Joe Day to make a diving save.

There was a lively start to the second half as both sides came close to scoring. Bass did well to turn away Cameron Norman’s shot in the 47th minute and when play switched straight to the other end Day saved Callum Cooke’s effort.

Bradford spurned a great chance to break the deadlock in the 57th minute when Jamie Walker was played in on goal but Day manged to save his fiercely struck shot.

Dion Pereira created another chance for the home in the 61st minute a minute after coming on as substitute when he cut the ball back for Cook, but the striker turned his shot over the bar.

Alex Gilliead went close with a header before Newport almost snatched a winner in stoppage time, Matty Foulds making a timely clearance from a corner and leading scorer Dom Telford just failed to connect with a low cross.

