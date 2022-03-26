Jamie Proctor scores spectacular goal as Port Vale climb into play-off places

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Proctor’s stunning strike helped Port Vale to a 2-0 win at home to fellow League Two play-off hopefuls Sutton.

Proctor’s acrobatic goal added to James Wilson’s early opener to sink their lacklustre visitors.

In-form Vale made the perfect start with Wilson netting after seven minutes.

Mal Benning‘s cross from the left came to Proctor, and when his shot was deflected to Wilson, his finish was somewhat fortunate. Sutton keeper Dean Bouzanis stopped his shot but the ball rebounded back onto Wilson and rolled over the line.

Proctor doubled the lead in spectacular style midway through the first half.

It came from another ball in from Benning, which looped into the air after a deflection. Proctor took it early, leaping high to scissor-kick a crisp volley into the top corner.

Sutton’s Craig Eastmond spurned two chances late in the half but the Valiants deservedly led at the break.

Connor Hall narrowly cleared the bar with a chance to seal victory early in the second half, shortly before Omar Bugiel also fired over for Sutton.

Joe Kizzi went closest for the visitors, heading against the bar 20 minutes from time, but Vale had done enough to climb above Sutton and into the play-off places.