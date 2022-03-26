Charlton make it a hat-trick of wins as Doncaster’s drop fears grow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton recovered from Conor Washington’s penalty miss to record a third successive victory with a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Doncaster.

Washington saw a first-half penalty saved by Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, only for Jayden Stockley to net the only goal of the game to secure the points for the revitalised Addicks.

Johnnie Jackson’s side dominated the afternoon in attacking terms and were gifted an opportunity to go ahead in the 14th minute when Kyle Knoyle mistimed a challenge on Corey Blackett-Taylor inside the box, only for Mitchell to keep out Washington’s penalty.

Chances kept coming for the visitors, with Mitchell denying Washington and Stockley in quick succession.

Rovers on the other hand found opportunities at a premium, with a blocked volley from Ben Jackson and a Matt Smith strike their only efforts of note.

Charlton took the lead after 67 minutes when Blackett-Taylor cut the ball back from the byline and Stockley found the far bottom corner.

Washington saw a one-on-one effort saved by Mitchell while Stockley rattled the crossbar with his follow-up as Charlton looked the more likely to add to the score.