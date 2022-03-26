Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season earns Altrincham win against Aldershot By Press Association March 26 2022, 5.27pm Dan Mooney scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dan Mooney’s 10th goal of the season late in the second half earned Altrincham a 1-0 victory over Aldershot. Neither team were able to find an opener in a relatively quiet first half. Visiting goalkeeper Ethan Ross produced a good save two minutes after the break to keep out Mooney. But the hosts sealed all three points in the 87th minute as Mooney’s deflected effort beat Ross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Matty Kosylo strikes as Altrincham win to dent Chesterfield’s title hopes Wrexham boost promotion bid with win over Halifax Malachi Linton brace sees King’s Lynn beat fellow strugglers Aldershot Jamar Loza on target at Barnet as Woking record back-to-back wins