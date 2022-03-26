Ashley Nadesan fires Crawley to victory over struggling Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ashley Nadesan’s first-half goal gave Crawley back-to-back home wins for the first time in a year as they edged past Rochdale 1-0.

The narrow defeat left Dale without a win in seven outings and nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Crawley head coach John Yems warned about underestimating Rochdale going into the game, but was forced to be absent due to testing positive for Covid-19 and his assistant Lewis Young ran the side.

Nadesan gave Young an early boost by steering the ball home from close range in the 18th minute after goalkeeper Jay Lynch had superbly parried his initial attempt after James Tilley’s shot.

Tilley’s shot forced Lynch to make a low save before Crawley’s veteran stopper Glenn Morris kept out a shot from Matt Done and then palmed away Alex Newby’s goal-bound effort.

Rochdale, winners of only two of their previous 15 games since the turn of the year, threatened before the break when a fierce drive by Luke Charman was tipped over by Morris.

Defender Corey O’Keeffe blazed a good chance wide for Dale in front of their travelling fans after Newby got the better of substitute Archie Davies.

Dale enjoyed the greater possession in the second half and substitute Danny Cashman had a shot parried by Morris late on as Robbie Stockdale’s men went down to a fourth successive away defeat.