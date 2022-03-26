Ashley Nadesan fires Crawley to victory over struggling Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ashley Nadesan fires Crawley to victory over struggling Rochdale

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.31pm
Ashley Nadesan netted the winner for Crawley (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ashley Nadesan netted the winner for Crawley (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ashley Nadesan’s first-half goal gave Crawley back-to-back home wins for the first time in a year as they edged past Rochdale 1-0.

The narrow defeat left Dale without a win in seven outings and nine points clear of the relegation zone with eight games remaining.

Crawley head coach John Yems warned about underestimating Rochdale going into the game, but was forced to be absent due to testing positive for Covid-19 and his assistant Lewis Young ran the side.

Nadesan gave Young an early boost by steering the ball home from close range in the 18th minute after goalkeeper Jay Lynch had superbly parried his initial attempt after James Tilley’s shot.

Tilley’s shot forced Lynch to make a low save before Crawley’s veteran stopper Glenn Morris kept out a shot from Matt Done and then palmed away Alex Newby’s goal-bound effort.

Rochdale, winners of only two of their previous 15 games since the turn of the year, threatened before the break when a fierce drive by Luke Charman was tipped over by Morris.

Defender Corey O’Keeffe blazed a good chance wide for Dale in front of their travelling fans after Newby got the better of substitute Archie Davies.

Dale enjoyed the greater possession in the second half and substitute Danny Cashman had a shot parried by Morris late on as Robbie Stockdale’s men went down to a fourth successive away defeat.

