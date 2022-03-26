Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.35pm
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was on the scoresheet for Torquay (PA)
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was on the scoresheet for Torquay (PA)

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth.

The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net.

And they doubled their advantage seven minutes later from the penalty spot after Ben Morgan brought down Armani Little and Little picked himself up to convert.

Torquay came close to making it three after 37 minutes when Stephen Duke-McKenna picked out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans but his shot came back off the post.

They did make it three a minute into the second half as Lemonheigh-Evans flicked on a cross and Daniel Wright headed home at the back post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier