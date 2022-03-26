Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth.

The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net.

And they doubled their advantage seven minutes later from the penalty spot after Ben Morgan brought down Armani Little and Little picked himself up to convert.

Torquay came close to making it three after 37 minutes when Stephen Duke-McKenna picked out Connor Lemonheigh-Evans but his shot came back off the post.

They did make it three a minute into the second half as Lemonheigh-Evans flicked on a cross and Daniel Wright headed home at the back post.