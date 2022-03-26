Chesterfield held by Notts County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield lost ground on National League leaders Stockport after being held to a 1-1 draw by promotion rivals Notts County.

The visitors went ahead after 13 minutes with a well-worked goal converted by Alex Whittle.

Akwasi Asante sent a cross into the box and it was laid off by Tom Whelan for full-back Whittle to fire home.

But the Magpies levelled from the spot in first-half stoppage time after Ruben Rodrigues was brought down and Kyle Wootton fired home.

The hosts came inches away from snatching victory 12 minutes from the end when Alex Lacey headed a cross back across goal but Wootton could only nod it against the crossbar from barely a yard out.