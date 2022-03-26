Early goals from Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles earn Yeovil win over Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil hit two early goals to beat Southend 2-0 and move above United into 12th in the National League table.

Yeovil raced into a two-goal lead through Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles inside the first eight minutes.

Lawson D’Ath had a hand in both goals as first his cross was poked home by Reid with four minutes gone and then the midfielder’s quick throw-in found Charlie Wakefield who set up Knowles for a tap-in four minutes later.

It took Southend half an hour to get into the game but Jack Bridge’s effort was too weak to properly test Ted Cann in the Yeovil goal.

Three minutes before the break Yeovil almost grabbed a third but Knowles’ effort from Reid’s pass was headed off the line by Shaun Hobson.

Two minutes after the restart Hobson was again in the right place as he blocked Reid’s effort.

Just after the hour D’Ath’s shot was charged down as Southend needed three attempts to clear a Yeovil attack but the home side had already done enough to wrap up the points.