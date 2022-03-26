Adam May stunner sinks AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Adam May stunner sinks AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.35pm
Adam May scored the only goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Adam May scored the only goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Adam May’s superb strike consigned AFC Wimbledon to a fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss as Cambridge claimed a 1-0 win.

The U’s climbed one place to 16th with a first win in six games, while the Dons are still searching for their first win of 2022 and remain a point off a position of safety.

After a poor opening 35 minutes, the home side almost found the breakthrough as Anthony Hartigan’s dinked cross found the head of Derick Osei Yaw but his effort was just wide.

Dons defender Paul Osew nearly caught out his own goalkeeper Nik Tzanev with a risky chest back shortly afterwards.

Within a minute of the restart, May collected the ball outside the box and bent a glorious curling strike past Tzanev.

AFC Wimbledon’s best chance fell to Sam Cosgrove on the hour but his turn and shot was deflected over.

Cambridge nearly doubled their advantage through Sam Smith, but he was denied by a brilliant improvised clearance from Ben Heneghan.

Despite a late Wimbledon push, Cambridge held on to banish any lingering doubts of relegation.

