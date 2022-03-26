Wrexham leave it late to snatch winner in 11-goal thriller with Dover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wrexham leave it late to snatch winner in 11-goal thriller with Dover

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 5.41pm
Wrexham edged an 11-goal thriller (Dave Howarth/PA)
Wrexham edged an 11-goal thriller (Dave Howarth/PA)

Dan Jarvis’ last-gasp winner saw National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham pull off a stunning 6-5 victory against already-relegated Dover in a hard-fought, topsy-turvy match at the Racecourse Ground.

Paul Mullin put the home side in front with his 17th goal of the season after just six minutes and James Jones doubled their lead midway through the first half with his third goal in four games to seemingly set the Dragons on their way to a routine win.

But the visitors hit back with two goals in six minutes to level the scores before the half-hour mark.

The first was a great strike from 17-year-old midfielder George Wilkinson, his first of the season, while Alfie Pavey netted the equaliser after Jordan Davies came close to restoring Wrexham’s advantage in an action-packed first half.

Michael Gyasi turned the game on its head six minutes after the break as Dover took the lead for the first time. He had his second of the game just three minutes later and was celebrating a 12-minute hat-trick just after the hour to make it it 5-2.

Wrexham fought back with a quickfire brace from Ollie Palmer with 20 minutes remaining and there was time for even more drama as Davies equalised before Jarvis snatched all three points deep into time added on.

